Mthethwa described Visagie as a respectful and loving child, highlighting the deep void her absence has left in their lives.
“She was a cool child who was always at home, she listened to everything. She didn't run around with anyone or at any time. She wouldn't be out of the house after 8pm, which is why we started wondering where she was at 9pm. We miss her. We can't cope with this.”
He said Visagie's mother is still grappling with the trauma and is yet to come to terms with the loss.
“She is very down, I had her put on therapy at the clinic. She can't sleep at night and when she is half asleep she would call her [child's] name and call people with her name like a traumatised person. She is traumatised, her mind doesn't accept what happened,” Mthethwa said.
Visagie and Mthethwa shared a birth date and were just a few months away from celebrating their next birthday.
Mthethwa said things won't be the same this year.
“I won't get a birthday present for her any more. She used to buy me presents, sometimes she would buy me a handkerchief, a pair of socks. I also had to buy her presents just to encourage her because she had love, she was a loving child.
“She would come and remind me, 'Uncle, we have a birthday, what are we going to celebrate with?' We would be together, the mother, me, her aunts — our birthdays used to bring the family together,” he said.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear learner, especially in such gruesome circumstances. We sympathise with her family, extending our condolences to them and the school community.”
TimesLIVE
Family devastated by rape and murder of 17-year-old Owami Visagie, allegedly by close relative
Cullinan teen's body discovered in room at relative's house on Monday
Image: Supplied
The family of a 17-year-old grade 11 pupil from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, is shattered by her rape and murder, allegedly by a close relative.
Owami Visagie's body was discovered in a room at a relative's house on Monday after her family went looking for her. They had learnt she was last seen with him.
A 30-year-old suspect who is related to her turned himself in to the authorities on Monday.
Visagie's uncle Peter Mthethwa expressed disbelief and rejection of the suspect, saying he cannot accept him as family or allow him into their home again.
“I can't accept him as my [family]. I can't let him in my house, I won't. If the police release him I won't go next to him. I don't want to see him again,” he said.
Mthethwa said the family is struggling to comprehend how someone close to them could commit such a heinous act.
Gauteng grade 11 pupil raped and murdered, body found at cousin's house
“It's the first time we see this. It's something we never expected. They were so close that even the girl's mother used to leave him with her when she went anywhere and tell them to wash the dishes when done eating.
“All he said was, 'I didn't do it'. He ran away because he was afraid that when the community caught him they were going to kill him, that's what he said,” Mthethwa said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of rape and murder has been opened at Cullinan police station. He confirmed a suspect handed himself over to the police.
Masondo said the suspect appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on Wednesday.
“We are devastated, we are trying to comfort each other with no success,” Mthethwa said.
Visagie was last seen on Sunday evening just after 6pm and when she did not return her mother filed a missing-person report with the police later that night.
Mthethwa described Visagie as a respectful and loving child, highlighting the deep void her absence has left in their lives.
“She was a cool child who was always at home, she listened to everything. She didn't run around with anyone or at any time. She wouldn't be out of the house after 8pm, which is why we started wondering where she was at 9pm. We miss her. We can't cope with this.”
He said Visagie's mother is still grappling with the trauma and is yet to come to terms with the loss.
“She is very down, I had her put on therapy at the clinic. She can't sleep at night and when she is half asleep she would call her [child's] name and call people with her name like a traumatised person. She is traumatised, her mind doesn't accept what happened,” Mthethwa said.
Visagie and Mthethwa shared a birth date and were just a few months away from celebrating their next birthday.
Mthethwa said things won't be the same this year.
“I won't get a birthday present for her any more. She used to buy me presents, sometimes she would buy me a handkerchief, a pair of socks. I also had to buy her presents just to encourage her because she had love, she was a loving child.
“She would come and remind me, 'Uncle, we have a birthday, what are we going to celebrate with?' We would be together, the mother, me, her aunts — our birthdays used to bring the family together,” he said.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear learner, especially in such gruesome circumstances. We sympathise with her family, extending our condolences to them and the school community.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Sex workers trial: Mkhwanazi exonerated on one charge but still faces six counts of rape
LISTEN | How cop put serial rapist he ‘grew up with, knew very well’ behind bars
LISTEN | ‘This can happen to anyone’: Survivors open up after North West serial rapist gets hefty jail term
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos