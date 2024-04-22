South Africa

Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m

22 April 2024 - 19:58 By TimesLIVE
The state showed that after receiving R3.1m Lusizo Henna transferred the money to his friends and relatives.
Image: X/Lusizo Henna

A celebrity chef who defrauded the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of millions was on Monday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sentenced Lusizo Mvula Henna, 41, on six counts of fraud and six years on 14 counts of money laundering. The sentences will run concurrently. 

The court found that Henna, as owner of Blaque Olive Chefs, claimed undue VAT refunds totalling R 5.3m of which Sars paid out R3.1m to Henna.

“There were no trading activities in Blaque Olive’s bank accounts resembling these claims. The court found that these claims were solely submitted to defraud Sars,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said after receiving the R3.1m in his bank account, Henna laundered the money in 14 days by transferring the proceeds of the scheme to relatives and friends. 

In aggravation of sentence, the state presented evidence by Sars explaining the damage to the fiscus as a result of schemes such as the one by Henna. 

The prosecutor, Marius Oosthuizen, submitted that only direct imprisonment would be appropriate as crimes against the fiscus have a detrimental impact on the government’s ability to render services.

“The NPA applauds the commitment of Adv Oosthuizen and the investigation team for their efforts in holding Henna accountable for stealing from the fiscus,” Mjonondwane said. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mjondondwane said none of the R3.1m was recovered from Henna. 

TimesLIVE 

