South Africa

'Hostile' man shot dead as police respond to domestic complaint

23 April 2024 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
A man who allegedly assaulted a policeman at his home was shot dead in Mankweng on Monday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 46-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a police officer who had responded to a domestic violence complaint at his home was shot dead in Mankweng on Monday night. 

Police were dispatched to Ga-Nchechane village at about 11.30pm after a domestic violence incident was reported. 

“Upon arrival, the officers encountered a volatile situation, wherein the 46-year-old hostile man was armed with a slasher blade and hammer,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said. 

Mashaba said the suspect attacked the responding officers, resulting in one officer sustaining multiple injuries. The suspect continued to assault the officer who was lying on the ground and disarmed him.

“Despite the inherent danger, one of the officers swiftly acted to neutralise the threat posed by the armed suspect, ultimately resulting in the suspect being fatally shot.” 

The officer sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was informed about the incident. 

TimesLIVE 

