South Africa

Drugs valued at R1.5bn seized in KZN in six months

24 April 2024 - 07:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In the latest drug bust, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers seized cocaine to the value of R15m from a vessel that had docked at the Richards Bay port.
In the latest drug bust, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers seized cocaine to the value of R15m from a vessel that had docked at the Richards Bay port.
Image: Supplied

About R1.5bn worth of drugs has been seized in KwaZulu-Natal since October 2023.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police in the province have recorded several cocaine busts at the Durban harbour and King Shaka International Airport's Dube Tradeport, with the largest consignment seized at the Durban harbour valued at R115m in December 2023.

In the latest bust, blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.

Mathe said since the launch of Operation Shanela on May 8 2023 to date, 49,851 suspects have been arrested for being in possession of drugs, while 17,798 suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs.

Speaking during the official opening of the Donnybrook police station in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, national commissioner of police Gen Fannie Masemola said police intelligence structures are hard at work.

“Our intelligence is on the ground, our police officers are hard at work on clamping down on the illicit flow of drugs into the country,” he said. “We are working closely with international law enforcement authorities to detect and dislodge the work of international drug syndicates.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R15m worth of cocaine seized from Colombian vessel at Richards Bay port

Blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.
News
1 day ago

Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police, police station remanded by court

Eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week appeared in the Kimberley district ...
News
1 day ago

SA is facing a fast escalating heroin crisis — and it’s being misunderstood

Data shows that heroin use has increased markedly. Jesse Copelyn analyses the drivers of the crisis, the policies that could help curb it, and those ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  3. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  4. Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma