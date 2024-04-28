Soccer

There will be fire if I speak: Salah on row with Klopp as Liverpool challenge fizzles

28 April 2024 - 11:55 By Sam Tobin
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool clashes with manager Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Juergen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Saturday.

Salah, who has not been at his best since returning from injury last month, was brought on in the 79th minute, just after the Hammers' second goal levelled the game.

He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.

Klopp tried to play down the incident, telling reporters: “We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all.”

But Salah seemed to have a different perspective and refused interviews with reporters in the mixed zone, saying: “There's going to be fire today if I speak.”

Saturday's draw further dented Liverpool's already slim chances of winning the Premier League in Klopp's final season with the club and leaves them reliant on rivals Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points in the run-in. (Reporting by

Klopp said he was not thinking about whether Liverpool's title challenge was over the dropped points, but admitted rivals Arsenal and Manchester City were unlikely to trip up.

“I don't think about it really,” a tired-looking Klopp said. “I said before we need to win our games; we didn't win the game — that doesn't improve our situation hugely.

“Do they [City and Arsenal] look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don't think so.”

The Reds' recent poor form, which has seen them take just five points from their last five league games, has effectively ended their chances of winning the league.

While they are only two points behind Arsenal and one behind second-placed City, their rivals have games in hand and recent performances suggest they are not likely to falter.

Liverpool, by contrast, have looked physically and mentally exhausted as the pressure of Klopp's impending departure has seemingly weighed on an injury-hit squad.

The season has spiralled out of their grasp after their dramatic FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and tame exit from the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta and they again let a lead slip late against the Hammers.

“Honestly, I'm not angry or whatever. Write what you want about that, I don't think about it, it's just we have to win football games and let's see what that means in the end,” Klopp said.

He said his side could only try to win their final three games, which would mean they finished the season on 84 points, and hope for the best.

“I think it's a good target to try to do that and that's what will be my attitude, my mindset and we will see what that means.” 

Reuters

