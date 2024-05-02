South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder accused bail application continues

02 May 2024 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The bail application of five men accused of murdering hip-hop star Kieran “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is continuing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The state, which is opposing bail, and the defence will make closing arguments.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | Should Sydney Mfundo Gcaba be summoned for questioning?

Is it in the interest of justice for the court to summon Sydney Gcaba?
News
3 weeks ago

Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment not been arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in February last year has questioned why Sidney Mfunda Gcaba hasn’t been arrested ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gcaba family meeting after link to AKA's 'hit' payout

The notorious Gcaba brothers who run a taxi empire in KwaZulu-Natal will hold a family meeting to establish how it emerged in court this week that ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man walks into bank with live barn owl as a deposit South Africa
  2. R4.6m cash and expensive watches confiscated in Claremont, Cape Town South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Arrest landlords who house undocumented people: Faith Mazibuko South Africa
  5. Anele Tembe’s father Moses did not bankroll book: author South Africa

Latest Videos

'600 million people lack access to electricity': Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Djimon Hounsou on how to move Africa forward using energy, Blood Diamond and ...