South Africa

Life in jail for man who raped, impregnated partner's daughter

Victim said she had been raped repeatedly since she was 11

07 May 2024 - 19:55 By TimesLIVE
The girl reported the rapes in June 2022 when she was 15 and had just given birth. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced a man who raped and impregnated his partner’s daughter to life imprisonment. 

The girl was 15 when she reported the rape incidents on June 25 2022 when she had just given birth. She said she had been repeatedly raped since she was 11 when her mother had gone to work as a domestic worker and stayed over at her workplace. 

“The state conducted DNA and paternity tests on the accused and the newborn child. The results were positive,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

The accused pleaded guilty.

“At the sentencing stage, prosecutor Zanele Chauke argued for life imprisonment, saying the accused abused a position of trust, and he pleaded guilty as there was overwhelming evidence against him.” 

Magistrate Ettiene van Niekerk agreed with the state’s submissions and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. 

“The NPA commends Ms Chauke and the investigating officer, Sgt Grace Mabungu, for ensuring that justice prevailed,” Mjonondwane said. 

TimesLIVE 

