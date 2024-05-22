South Africa

Three years or R3,000 fine for cop who tried to run over his wife with car

Constable guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm

22 May 2024 - 19:07 By TimesLIVE
The Aliwal magistrate’s court found Const Musi Joseph Matsoso guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/ File photo

The Aliwal magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday handed a three-year prison term or a fine of R3,000 to police constable Musi Joseph Matsoso who assaulted his wife and shot at her before trying to run her over with his car. 

The incident happened in June 2016.

In a statement, the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) said Matsoso was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm.

Ipid welcomed the sentence imposed. 

TimesLIVE

