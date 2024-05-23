South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 May 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Five suspects — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli — are accused of killing football star Meyiwa.

Meyiwa died at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo explains why she doesn't watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

"I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Cellphone data in sharp focus as state witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to shift its focus to cellphone data and records when the cross-examination of state witness Gideon Gouws ...
News
3 weeks ago
