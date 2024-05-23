The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Five suspects — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli — are accused of killing football star Meyiwa.
Meyiwa died at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
