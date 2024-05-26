South Africa

Toddler drowns: Limpopo police call for more water safety awareness

26 May 2024 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe is pleading with parents and guardians of children to always be vigilant and alert about their safety at all times.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe is pleading with parents and guardians of children to always be vigilant and alert about their safety at all times.
Image: SAPS/File image

A child has died in Limpopo after falling into a dustbin that contained water.

A case of an inquest is being investigated by the Malamulele police under Vhembe district, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

Police were called to Xigalo village on Friday afternoon, he said. There they found the lifeless body of the girl, aged one year and eight months.

The mother was at home but was busy with chores.

When she and other family members noticed the toddler was nowhere to be found, they searched for her and found her inside the dustbin that was full of water. They pulled her out but there were no signs of life.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe pleaded with parents and guardians of children to always be vigilant and alert about their safety at all times.

READ MORE:

Shock drowning figures show SA is turning a blind eye to unsupervised swimming

More South Africans drown at inland sites than in the ocean, a new study has found. These inland sites include swimming pools, canals, old mine ...
News
1 year ago

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
10 months ago

Gauteng education department appoints law firm to investigate Queenswood school drowning

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has appointed a law firm to investigate the death of grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton, who drowned during an ...
News
3 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Turning a blind eye to basic bylaws is what gets people killed

When we normalise people living in filth, in darkness, in buildings with shacks on their roofs, we open the door for more of the same
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gupta brothers arrested in India are not Ajay and Atul: Lamola South Africa
  2. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa
  3. Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months ... Sci-Tech
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night South Africa
  5. Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...