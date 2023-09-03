Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Turning a blind eye to basic bylaws is what gets people killed

When we normalise people living in filth, in darkness, in buildings with shacks on their roofs, we open the door for more of the same

03 September 2023 - 19:35

To fully understand the horrific deaths of the 77 people living in a filthy, crime-infested, hijacked building in central Johannesburg last Wednesday, you must understand the death of this one child first...

