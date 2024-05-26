South Africa

Two killed in Durban as car rolls and crashes into petrol station

26 May 2024 - 14:25 By Mfundo Mkhize
The driver had lost control of the vehicle, which rolled numerous times before coming to rest on its wheels at a petrol station.
Image: Supplied/ALS

A motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Durban driver and his passenger on North Coast road near Krishna on Sunday.

According to paramedics, the motorist lost control of the car and it rolled rolling numerous times before resting on its wheels at a petrol station.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that there were two occupants in the vehicle. One man was ejected during the collision and he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on the scene.”

The driver was found entrapped in the vehicle. He too had sustained fatal injuries.

The Durban fire department was in attendance to attend to the entrapment.

“At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

