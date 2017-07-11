Crunch time: teen awakes in bear's jaws

A teenager working at a Colorado, US, camp woke up to the sound of "crunching" - only to find out it was a black bear biting his head.

The 19-year-old woke up at about 4am to discover his head was inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag at Glacier View Ranch near Denver, Colorado Parks spokesman Jennifer Churchill said.

The teen punched and hit it. Other staff members sleeping nearby yelled and swatted the bear, which eventually left, she said.

The teen, identified only as Dylan, was treated briefly at a hospital and discharged.

He said the bear dragged him about 4m before he was able to free himself.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," said the teen, who teaches wilderness survival at the camp, owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Dylan and the other staffers were near teepees where 12- and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them was hurt.