WATCH: Snake hiding on your desk? No problem for this fearless woman

News can be a snaky business, as journalists at an Australian new channel recently found.

According to the Channel Nine News's Facebook page, one of their cameramen found the snake at his desk at their offices in Darwin.

According to NT News initially Kate Limon went in search of a snake catcher, but this proved unnecessary when her programming manager stepped in.

“In her bloody floral dress and heels, she put us all to shame," Limon told NT News.