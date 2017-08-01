WATCH: Snake hiding on your desk? No problem for this fearless woman
News can be a snaky business, as journalists at an Australian new channel recently found.
According to the Channel Nine News's Facebook page, one of their cameramen found the snake at his desk at their offices in Darwin.
According to NT News initially Kate Limon went in search of a snake catcher, but this proved unnecessary when her programming manager stepped in.
“In her bloody floral dress and heels, she put us all to shame," Limon told NT News.
Hey @TheNTNews - you put snakes on your front page, but we catch them in our office. Whatevs. 💪🏼🐍 pic.twitter.com/UX3HSyG334— Kate Limon (@KateLimon9) July 31, 2017
“One of our sales executives also helped, he’s the one who the snake tried to bite. He was very brave too.”
"There was plenty of screaming on my end too, don't you worry about that," Limon told The Telegraph.
After Lipton tweeted the video to local news paper NT News, the newspaper responded that they don't get snakes, the crocodiles keep them away.
Limon was sceptical of this claim.
The snake's adventures in journalism ended when it was released into the bushes outside the news channel's offices.
