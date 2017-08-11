World

Saudi singer arrested for dabbing

11 August 2017 - 12:52 By TimesLive
Abdallah Al Shahani on stage dabbing.
Abdallah Al Shahani on stage dabbing.
Image: YouTube

A popular Saudi singer, TV host and actor has been arrested for dabbing during a concert.

Abdallah Al Shahani was performing at a music festival in Taif, Saudi Arabia over the weekend, reports the BBC.

The Saudi Interior Ministry’s National Commission for Combating Drugs recently banned the dance move because they believe it references marijuana use.

Al Shahani has since apologized for his act via twitter.  

Posted by Wuzup Naija on Thursday, August 10, 2017

READ MORE

14 Saudis at 'imminent risk' of execution: Amnesty

Fourteen Saudi Arabians face "imminent" execution after a "grossly unfair mass trial" in which they were convicted of rioting, theft and rebellion, ...
News
16 days ago

Iran blames Trump for instability, rejects "rogue" label

Iran on Saturday blamed what it called Donald Trump's "arbitrary and conflicting policies" for global security threats, rejecting the U.S. ...
News
27 days ago

SA Muslims calls on Gulf states to resolve crisis

The Muslim Judicial Council in South Africa has called for the leaders of the Gulf states to resolve their disputes in an “amicable Islamic manner” ...
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Education department visits ‘assault video’ school principal South Africa
  2. Van Breda's counsel accused of stalling the trial South Africa
  3. Saudi singer arrested for dabbing World
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Western Cape tourism by numbers
Trevor Noah is back in SA!
X