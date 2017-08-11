Saudi singer arrested for dabbing
11 August 2017 - 12:52
A popular Saudi singer, TV host and actor has been arrested for dabbing during a concert.
Abdallah Al Shahani was performing at a music festival in Taif, Saudi Arabia over the weekend, reports the BBC.
The Saudi Interior Ministry’s National Commission for Combating Drugs recently banned the dance move because they believe it references marijuana use.
Al Shahani has since apologized for his act via twitter.
