Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter‚ Ela‚ has added her voice to calls for peace in of Myanmar.

In a letter to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi‚ Myanmar’s state counsellor‚ Gandhi urged her to use her power and influence to ensure that the government of Myanmar engages with the people of Rakhine state in a humane and compassionate manner in order to avoid further attacks or reprisals which will only turn people into enemies.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since violence flared in August.

Now‚ Suu Kyi who was under house arrest by the Burmese government for almost 15 years for her campaign to bring democracy to the country‚ has come under fire for silence on the treatment of Rohingya refugees.