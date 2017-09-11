Taxi acid attack accused blames State of dragging its feet

Dirk Du Plessis who is accused of attacking a meter taxi driver with acid is not impressed with the manner the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court is handling his case.

Du Plessis appeared at the court on Monday hoping to submit a bail application but his matter was further postponed as the court indicated that it needs more time to verify his profile before he can file for bail.

The accused is being held at the Krugersdorp prison and appeared at the court via the audio-visual remand system.

He has been kept in custody since being arrested on August 15.

Du Plessis complained that he has been kept behind bars for close to a month and it's within his legal right to apply for bail within seven days of the arrest.

"I have been in custody for over a month your worship. I am asking the State to have time to confirm my profile and address which I know I gave a bit late but there has been enough time period where this could have been done and it has not happened‚" said Du Plessis.