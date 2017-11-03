World

Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for US peace push in Middle East

03 November 2017 - 12:40 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he hoped a U.S. peace initiative will work and praised President Donald Trump for taking a fresh approach to bringing the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations.

Asked if he felt now was the moment for peace in the region, noting Trump's involvement in peace efforts, he said: "Hope so."

"What's being discussed now is an American initiative. Obviously we make our interests and our concerns known to Mr Trump. He's coming with a sort of refreshing 'can-do' ... they're trying to think out of the box," Netanyahu said at London's Chatham House during a visit to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration.

