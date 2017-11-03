The National Prosecuting Authority has argued that Oscar Pistorius failed to take the Pretoria High Court into his confidence about why he killed Reeva Steenkamp.

“He should have taken the court into his confidence and said‚ ‘This is why I did it.’ With nothing more‚ there is no gut-wrenching remorse‚” prosecutor Andrea Johnston argued before the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday.

The NPA wants the appeal court to impose a longer jail sentence‚ saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is shockingly low.

Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet – an act‚ he says‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.