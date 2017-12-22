World

Santa Claus comes to town riding an elephant in Thailand

22 December 2017 - 10:56 By Reuters
An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume distributes a doll to students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 22, 2017.
An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume distributes a doll to students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 22, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A troupe of elephants bearing presents visited students in Thailand's old capital of Ayutthaya on Friday to spread Christmas cheer.

Four elephants, with their mahouts were dressed in Santa Claus suits, arrived at Ayutthaya's Jirasartwitthaya School to hand out toys, balloons and snacks to delighted children.

"I'm so glad today because elephants are coming to school. And they are giving presents", said nine-year-old Patcharamon Udomsanti.

The elephants also entertained the children with some dance moves, shaking their tails from side to side.

"It's so nice that they can share our festival. We share it with them, and the Thai share their festivals with us like Songkran," said Rita Laureys, a Belgian teaching English in Thailand, referring to the Thai new year.

Thailand is a predominantly Buddhist country, with Christians making up only about 0.7 percent of the population, nevertheless, many people enjoy Christmas festivities. 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Glimmer of hope for people living in tents in open field South Africa
  2. Miss America suspends CEO over misogynistic emails World
  3. Former Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment World
  4. Some tips to help keep you safe this festive season South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X