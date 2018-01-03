'Mine is bigger than yours': Trump to North Korea about his nuclear button

U.S. officials said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not contribute to denuclearising North Korea. A State Department spokeswoman said North Korea "might be trying to drive a wedge of some sort".

Kim gave an order to reopen a border hotline with South Korea at the truce village of Panmunjom at 0630 GMT on Wednesday, said North Korean official Ri Son Gwon.

That gesture came only hours after Trump again ridiculed the North Korean leader on Twitter.

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump tweeted.

While appearing to open the door to discussing taking part in the Winter Olympics - which would be the first direct negotiations in more than two years - Kim also sternly warned that he would push ahead with "mass producing" nuclear warheads in defiance of U.N. sanctions.