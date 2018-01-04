A bottle of vodka claimed to be worth around R14-million (€1.1-million) has been stolen from a bar in the Danish capital of Copenhagen‚ according to media reports.

Danish TV2 Lorry reported that the bottle of Russo Baltique vodka is one of a kind and its value is attributed largely to the six kilograms of gold and silver from which the bottle is made.

The label is reportedly made up of a piece of leather off a 1912 Monte Carlo rally car. “I had loaned [the bottle] from Russia from something called the Dartz Factory‚ which makes the world’s most expensive cars and vodka. It has been part of my collection for six months‚ but not anymore‚” Brian Ingberg told TV2 Lorry.

The bottle was being kept at Café 33‚ Ingberg’s bar‚ before it was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday.

A Facebook post on the page vodkacollection showed snapshots of the thieves‚ who had covered their faces‚ and the bottle.

“I am obviously very upset. It was the icing on the cake in my collection. Of the 1‚200 bottles I have‚ this was a very special bottle to have there‚” Ingberg said.

“They apparently have a key or copied a key‚ and they have rolled up the shutters and unlocked the door‚ then gone into the bar and broken down the door to the vodka museum in the basement. They then left with only one bottle‚ even though there are 1‚200 bottles they could have taken.”

According to the report‚ Copenhagen police confirmed that the theft was reported and referred to its burglary section for investigation.