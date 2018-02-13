Trump tells Putin more steps needed to scrap North Korea nuclear program

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea," Trump told Reuters.

Moscow denies it has failed to uphold UN sanctions.

Trump and Putin spoke after US Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview with the Washington Post, raised the prospect of talks with North Korea.

But Pence, who traveled to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, also said Washington would intensify its "maximum pressure campaign" against Pyongyang until it takes a "meaningful step toward denuclearization."

Last year, North Korea conducted dozens of missile launches and its sixth and largest nuclear test in defiance of UN resolutions.

Russia signed on to the latest rounds of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea imposed last year, including a ban on coal exports, which are an important source of the foreign currency Pyongyang needs to fund its nuclear program.

But North Korea shipped coal to Russia at least three times last year after the ban was put in place on August 5, three Western European intelligence sources told Reuters.

The North Korean coal was shipped to the Russian ports of Nakhodka and Kholmsk, where it was unloaded at docks and reloaded onto ships that took it to South Korea or Japan, the sources said.