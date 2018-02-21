World

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state's witness in corruption case

21 February 2018 - 08:23 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo
Image: AFP PHOTO/POOL/URIEL SINAI

A confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to provide testimony on behalf of the state about alleged corrupt dealings between the government and the country's biggest telecoms group, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Shlomo Filber, who was arrested this week along with top executives at Bezeq Telecom, had been a personal appointment of Netanyahu's to head the Communications Ministry.

Police now suspect Bezeq received regulatory benefits, and in return, Netanyahu received favourable media coverage on a popular news website that is also controlled by Bezeq's former chairman.

The Bezeq executives have denied the allegations.

Israel's Ynet news website reported that Filber has now agreed to testify for the state in the case, a development that could further complicate things for Netanyahu as he battles mounting corruption allegations.

Israeli authorities were not immediately available to confirm that a deal with Filber had been reached.

On Tuesday, police alleged that Netanyahu's former spokesman tried to bribe a judge to drop a fraud case against Netanyahu's wife. Netanyahu himself is suspect in two other investigations.

The right-wing leader, in office for 12 years since 1996, has denied wrongdoing in any of the cases, calling them a political "witch hunt". 

READ MORE

Netanyahu says government 'stable' after police recommend his indictment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his government was "stable" and criticised the police investigation against him after ...
News
6 days ago

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son has been caught on tape seemingly drunk outside a strip club talking about a key natural gas deal, ...
News
1 month ago

Israel raises threshold to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal

Israel set a higher threshold on Tuesday for any future vote on ceding parts of Jerusalem to the Palestinians, who want the eastern part of the city ...
News
1 month ago

Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision

More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Crack police squad and airwing now hunting police station attackers South Africa
  2. Police commissioner appoints Hawks‚ air wing to investigate Eastern Cape attack South Africa
  3. Did the earth move for you last night? Sci-Tech
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Secrets of that Gupta flight | Seven ministers who must ... Ideas
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X