France says Europe must show its power in response to Trump tariffs
08 March 2018 - 09:59
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday said Europe must respond firmly to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, trade barriers that he said would hurt American interests in the long run.
"Europe must show its strength. It must respond firmly," Le Drian told TV channel CNews. - Reuters
