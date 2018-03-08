Three men – thought to be linked to the slaying of a policeman in KwaMaphumulo two weeks ago – have been shot and killed during a tactical raid in KwaMashu on Wednesday night.

It is understood that members of the elite National Intervention Unit had stormed a property in the township‚ the raid coming as the culmination of a Hawks and Crime Intelligence Unit probe into the murder.

On February 23‚ Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi‚ a policeman stationed at KwaMaphumulo‚ was shot and killed while he was off-duty‚ standing in a queue at a Spar supermarket.

It is understood that the gang of men had effected an armed robbery‚ and targeted the captain when they saw his state-issue firearm at his waist. He was shot twice and died at the scene.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation told TimesLIVE that the gang of men had opened fire on police‚ who had then fired back.

Three men were killed and two others were arrested‚ with investigators recovering three guns‚ a bulletproof vest and a police-issue firearm.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that he could not immediately comment.