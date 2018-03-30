Judge will not remove himself from Cosby's sexual assault retrial

The judge presiding over US comedian Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault accusations refused on Thursday to remove himself from the case, rejecting defense attorney concerns over his wife being an advocate for sexual assault victims.

The judge also postponed ruling on a host of other motions that will shape Cosby's second trial. The once-beloved comedian and television star has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual assault going back decades.

Only one of those accusations was recent enough to prosecute. Cosby, 80, is charged with drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, 44, at his home near Philadelphia between Dec. 30, 2003, and Jan. 20, 2004. Jury selection is due to start on Monday.

Cosby, best known as the wise and witty dad in the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," has denied criminal wrongdoing, saying any sexual contact he had was consensual.