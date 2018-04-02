China says space station burns up over South Pacific

China's Tiangong-1 space station re-entered the earth's atmosphere and burnt up over the middle of the South Pacific on Monday, the Chinese space authority said.

The "vast majority" of the craft burnt up on re-entry, at around 00:15, the authority said in a brief statement on its website, without saying exactly where the remnants might have landed.

Earlier, it had said the craft was expected to re-enter the atmosphere off the Brazilian coast in the South Atlantic near the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The United States Air Force 18th Space Control Squadron, which tracks and detects all artificial objects in Earth's orbit, said it had also tracked the Tiangong-1 in its re-entry over the South Pacific.