Chinese authorities have told the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) that passports confiscated from 51 young South Africans who were scammed in Changchun were released on Monday.

They will now be able return to South Africa.

“I am happy that this incident has been resolved. l want to make a call to all South Africans that they must familiarise themselves with the laws and regulations of countries they visit or apply for work. They must also ensure that they have the correct documentation before they travel‚” said Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu.

The group were kept in China pending a court case against a Chinese agent who allegedly lured them to the foreign country with a promise of lucrative teaching jobs. He‚ however‚ allegedly did not disclose to the group the type of qualifications they needed and instead assisted them to get student visas - despite the fact that they were going to be working in China.