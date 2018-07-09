World

Trump suggests China might be interfering on North Korea

09 July 2018 - 17:47 By Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu
US President Donald Trump suggested that China might be interfering in attempts to denuclearise North Korea.
US President Donald Trump suggested that China might be interfering in attempts to denuclearise North Korea.
Image: Reuters

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Beijing might be seeking to derail efforts aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, but added that he was confident that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would uphold a pact the two agreed on last month.

Washington and Pyongyang have presented differing views in recent days on progress on denuclearization following a Trump-Kim summit in June.

On Monday, Trump suggested that China, North Korea’s chief ally, might be interfering in reaction to the Trump administration’s stance on US-China trade.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed & even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concluded two days of talks with North Korean officials in Pyongyang on Saturday and said denuclearization talks with North Korea would be difficult.

North Korea, however, issued a harsh characterization of the negotiations, raising questions about the future talks as US officials seek an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Following the June 12 meeting with Trump in Singapore, Kim made a broad agreement to “work toward denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. But no details were announced on how or when the reclusive state would dismantle its nuclear programme.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Nato leaders fear Trump crisis at key summit

Nato leaders face a major threat to the credibility of their military alliance at their summit this week-- not from traditional foe Russia, but from ...
News
8 hours ago

US intelligence believes North Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks

US intelligence agencies believe North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months and may ...
News
9 days ago

Japan says halting missile drills after Trump-Kim summit

Japan is suspending evacuation drills simulating a North Korean missile attack after historic talks between Washington and Pyongyang, its top ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Honduran Air Force seizes drug trafficking planes World
  2. 'House of Cards' cast 'surprised' by Spacey allegations: co-star World
  3. Trump suggests China might be interfering on North Korea World
  4. Moyane disciplinary inquiry to go ahead as usual‚ says Presidency South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
X