Former Trump aide Flynn eager to get to sentencing, lawyer says

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded guilty in a case related to the Russian election collusion investigation, is eager to move to the sentencing phase and put his legal ordeal behind him, Flynn's lawyer said at a hearing on Tuesday.

Comments by Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, appeared to confirm that Flynn continues to cooperate with US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and that evidence provided to Flynn's lawyers by Mueller's office has not altered his case.

Flynn's court appearance on Tuesday was his first since he pleaded guilty in December to lying to FBI agents about his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States regarding US sanctions and a UN resolution related to Israel. Flynn, a former Army lieutenant general, was forced out as national security adviser after only 24 days in the job.