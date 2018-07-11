World

WATCH: Thai Navy SEAL video shows daring cave rescue of trapped soccer team

11 July 2018 - 18:19 By STAFFREPORTERandAFP
Thai Navy Seals navigating a flooded section of Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 1, 2018.
Image: ROYAL THAI NAVY / AFP

The Thai Navy SEAL released a video showing the daring rescue of a soccer team trapped inside a flooded cave, in an ordeal that has evoked international relief and joy.

The boys rescued from a Thai cave were passed "sleeping" on stretchers through the treacherous pathways, a former Thai Navy SEAL who was the last diver to leave the cave said on Wednesday.

Elite foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALs extracted the final batch of four boys, plus the 25-year-old coach, on Tuesday afternoon via a treacherous escape route that required them to squeeze through narrow, water-filled tunnels.

“All 12 ‘Wild Boars’ and coach have been extracted from the cave,” the SEALs said in a Facebook post, referring to the boys by the name of their football team. “All are safe,” they added, signing off with what has become their trademark “Hooyah” that they used to celebrate the successful extractions of the other eight boys over the previous two days.

Thai boys were passed "sleeping" through cave: rescue diver

The boys rescued from a Thai cave were passed "sleeping" on stretchers through the treacherous pathways, a former Thai Navy SEAL who was the last ...
News
1 day ago

All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

The final five members of a young football team were rescued from a flooded Thai cave on Tuesday after spending 18 harrowing days trapped deep ...
News
2 days ago

Eight rescued from Thai cave, but five remain trapped

Elite divers hauled four more young footballers out of a flooded Thai cave on Monday, authorities said, bringing to eight the number saved in a ...
News
3 days ago

