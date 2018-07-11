SuperSport United have announced the signing of former Bidvest Wits striker James Keene.

The club revealed the signing of Keene on their official Twitter page on Wednesday‚ along with that of Zimbabwean former Pretoria University goalkeeper Washington Arubi who has spent the past two seasons with Stellenbosch FC.

SuperSport also confirmed the signing of South Africa Under-20 international Luke Fleurs from Ubuntu Cape Town.

Big English centre-forward Keene (32) scored 16 goals in 47 league and cup apperances in two-and-a-half seasons for Wits‚ despite being injury-prone.