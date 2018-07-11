Soccer

SuperSport United sign former Bidvest Wits striker James Keene

11 July 2018 - 17:28 By Marc Strydom
English striker James Keene is now on the books of three-time Absa Premiership champions.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United have announced the signing of former Bidvest Wits striker James Keene.

The club revealed the signing of Keene on their official Twitter page on Wednesday‚ along with that of Zimbabwean former Pretoria University goalkeeper Washington Arubi who has spent the past two seasons with Stellenbosch FC.

SuperSport also confirmed the signing of South Africa Under-20 international Luke Fleurs from Ubuntu Cape Town.

Big English centre-forward Keene (32) scored 16 goals in 47 league and cup apperances in two-and-a-half seasons for Wits‚ despite being injury-prone.

