One gored in penultimate day of Pamplona bull-run festival

One person was gored in the arm in this year's penultimate bull run in the northern Spanish town of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Friday, only the second to be caught by a bull's horn since this year's festival began last Friday.

Preliminary figures from the Red Cross showed a total of five people were taken to hospital, mostly for light injuries, after the 2 minute 24 second run.

The daily run, in which hundreds of people dressed in white with red neckerchiefs are chased through the streets of Pamplona by specially-bred bulls, attracts tourists from around the world both as participants and spectators.

The run starts at 8 a.m. (06:00 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival.

