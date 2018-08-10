World

Gaza ceasefire holds after two-day flare-up, protests expected

10 August 2018 - 13:36 By Reuters
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018.
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Israel-Gaza border was quiet on Friday after an Egyptian-brokered truce ended a surge in violence that had shaken southern Israel and the Gaza Strip for two days.

But the ceasefire will face its first test later in the day, as Palestinians in Gaza planned on resuming weekly border protests, which at times have become violent.

After a quiet night, Israel's military told residents in the south, who had spent much of the past two days in rocket shelters, they could return to their daily routines.

A rise in cross-border rockets and air strikes in recent weeks has prompted the United Nations and Egypt to try to broker a truce to prevent another all-out conflict.

Since the escalation on Wednesday, Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel and Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza.

A pregnant Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed in the Israeli attacks, as was a Hamas militant. Seven people were wounded by Palestinian rockets and mortars that struck Israel.

Palestinian officials said a truce had been reached with Egyptian mediation. There was no formal comment from Israel, which rarely acknowledges reaching any such agreement with Hamas.

Hamas, an Islamist group designated by most Western countries as a terrorist organization, has fought three wars with Israel in the past decade.

With the ceasefire holding, organizers of border protests against Israel drove through streets of Gaza with loudspeakers, calling for a massive attendance.

Gazans have held weekly protests since March 30, some of which have become violent, to demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees. The Israeli army has killed at least 158 Palestinians during those protests, and a Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier.

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to mediate a comprehensive cease-fire to prevent an escalation in fighting and to ease the deep economic hardship in Gaza, a narrow strip of land that is home to two million Palestinians. 

Gaza truce largely holds after Israeli strikes over soldier death

A ceasefire announced by Hamas largely held Saturday after a wave of deadly air strikes across the Palestinian enclave sparked by the death of an ...
News
20 days ago

A pregnant Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed in the Israeli attacks, as was a Hamas militant. Seven people were wounded by Palestinian rockets and mortars that struck Israel.

Palestinian officials said a truce had been reached with Egyptian mediation. There was no formal comment from Israel, which rarely acknowledges reaching any such agreement with Hamas.

Hamas, an Islamist group designated by most Western countries as a terrorist organization, has fought three wars with Israel in the past decade.

With the ceasefire holding, organizers of border protests against Israel drove through streets of Gaza with loudspeakers, calling for a massive attendance.

Gazans have held weekly protests since March 30, some of which have become violent, to demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees. The Israeli army has killed at least 158 Palestinians during those protests, and a Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier.

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to mediate a comprehensive cease-fire to prevent an escalation in fighting and to ease the deep economic hardship in Gaza, a narrow strip of land that is home to two million Palestinians. 

READ MORE

Gaza teen dies after being hit on Israel border: ministry

A Palestinian teenager died on Thursday after being hit by Israeli tank fire on the Gaza border, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said.
News
1 month ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa can help resolve the Gaza crisis

Ramaphosa’s own history suggests that South Africa might yet play a valuable leadership role in bringing peace to Gaza.
Ideas
2 months ago

Israel blames Palestinians for cancellation of Jerusalem friendly against Argentina

Israel on Wednesday blamed Palestinian pressure for Argentina's cancellation of its World Cup warmup against Israel, a match that had been set for ...
Sport
2 months ago

Gaza militants launch barrages, Israel hits back with air strikes

Palestinian militants launched on Tuesday their heaviest barrages against Israel since the 2014 Gaza war and Israeli aircraft struck back in a surge ...
News
2 months ago

Gaza militants fire dozens of mortars at southern Israel: army

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of mortar shells at southern Israel on Tuesday, the army said, as tensions in the border area ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  2. Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people World
  3. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars South Africa
  4. Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X