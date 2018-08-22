Driver dies crashing car into Dutch city's town hall
22 August 2018 - 08:54
A man drove his car into the town hall of the Dutch city of Bemmel, near Arnhem and close to the German border, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing himself and causing a fire but injuring no others, local police said.
The police said it had found two gas canisters in the car, one of which exploded. The motive or reason for the incident, which happened around 2 am local time, was unclear.
