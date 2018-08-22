World

Hawaii braces for 'life threatening' hit from Hurricane Lane

22 August 2018 - 08:31 By Reuters
This NOAA image obtained shows Hurricane Lane on August 21, 2018, at 11:30GMT. Part of the Hawaiian islands were put under a hurricane watch August 21, 2018.
This NOAA image obtained shows Hurricane Lane on August 21, 2018, at 11:30GMT. Part of the Hawaiian islands were put under a hurricane watch August 21, 2018.
Image: Jose ROMERO / NOAA/CIMSS / AFP

Hawaii residents are bracing for "life threatening" winds and flooding when Hurricane Lane hits the US islands this week, potentially uprooting trees and causing rivers to overflow their banks, according to the National Weather Service.

The hurricane strengthened to a major Category 4 storm on Tuesday and was expected to hit Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday with winds capable of damaging roofs and knocking out power, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

"The center of Lane will track dangerously close to, or over the islands Thursday through Saturday," a warning statement read. "Major impacts are likely in some areas."

After hitting the Big Island, the storm is expected to churn north over the islands of Maui, Lanai and Moloka'i, which were all under hurricane and flash flood watches.

Rainfall of 20 inches (51 cm) in some areas could lead to major flash flooding, landslides and mudslides, the NWS said.

Winds and flooding may make locations uninhabitable for weeks and authorities warned Hawaii residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes.

The Big Island is still reeling from a three-month eruption of Kilauea Volcano, which forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and engulfed hundreds of structures in lava.  

Most read

  1. Google Reviews plummet for family business after Adam Catzavelos' k-word video South Africa
  2. Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video South Africa
  3. 'Murder mom' to swap prison cell for hospital bed South Africa
  4. Beauty queen on trial for ordering Canadian husband killed World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X