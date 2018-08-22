Hawaii braces for 'life threatening' hit from Hurricane Lane

Hawaii residents are bracing for "life threatening" winds and flooding when Hurricane Lane hits the US islands this week, potentially uprooting trees and causing rivers to overflow their banks, according to the National Weather Service.

The hurricane strengthened to a major Category 4 storm on Tuesday and was expected to hit Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday with winds capable of damaging roofs and knocking out power, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

"The center of Lane will track dangerously close to, or over the islands Thursday through Saturday," a warning statement read. "Major impacts are likely in some areas."