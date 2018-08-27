Tension rises over oil exports from Persian Gulf

Iran has full control of the Persian Gulf, and the US Navy does not belong there, the head of the navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Alireza Tangsiri, said on Monday.

The remarks, as according to the Tasnim news agency, come at a time when Tehran has suggested that it could take military action in the Gulf to block oil exports of other regional countries in retaliation for US sanctions intended to halt its oil sales. The United States maintain a fleet in the Gulf which protects oil shipping routes.