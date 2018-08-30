World

Iran is complying with nuclear deal restrictions - IAEA report

30 August 2018 - 16:45 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement at the White House in Washington on May 8 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since President Donald Trump announced in May that the US would quit the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to co-operate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying the Islamic Republic had given it cause for concern. Thursday's report to member states seen by Reuters contained similar language.

It said the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog was able to carry out all so-called complementary access inspections needed to verify Iran's compliance with the deal.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhances confidence," said the report, which was distributed to IAEA member states.

"The production rate (of enriched uranium) is constant. There is no change whatsoever," a senior diplomat added.

With the US reimposing its sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the nuclear deal, many diplomats and analysts now doubt that the accord will survive despite EU efforts to counter some of the effects of Trump's move.

On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast doubt on the ability of EU countries to save the agreement and said Tehran might abandon it.

President Hassan Rouhani was told by Khamenei not to rely too much on European support as he came under increased pressure at home over his handling of the economy in the face of US sanctions, with key ministers under attack by parliament. 

