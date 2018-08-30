Iran is complying with nuclear deal restrictions - IAEA report

Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since President Donald Trump announced in May that the US would quit the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to co-operate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying the Islamic Republic had given it cause for concern. Thursday's report to member states seen by Reuters contained similar language.

It said the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog was able to carry out all so-called complementary access inspections needed to verify Iran's compliance with the deal.