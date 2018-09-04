World

WATCH | Hilarious 'escape' plan flops as couple tries to evade arrest

04 September 2018 - 10:39 By Jessica Levitt
Busted! The couple tried to escape but weren't successful.
Image: YouTube/ITV News

CCTV footage of a couple trying to escape after using a stolen credit card to buy a can of cold drink at a Canadian store has gone viral, with over 4-million views so far.

The video shows the couple giving the security guard the run around with the woman, who was wearing a tank top and short shorts, even falling through the ceiling.

The pair have been named a very poor attempt at Bonnie and Clyde after two minutes of trying to escape, only to get caught, escape and then get caught again.

Shem. Check it out!

