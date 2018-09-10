Brexit deal 'possible' in 6-8 weeks, says EU's Barnier

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a forum in Slovenia on Monday that a divorce deal with Britain could be agreed in six to eight weeks if negotiators are realistic in their demands.

"I think that if we are realistic, we are able to reach an agreement on the first stage of the negotiation, which is the Brexit treaty, within six or eight weeks," Barnier told the Bled Strategic Forum.

"Taking into account the time necessary for the ratification process, the House of Commons on one side, the European Parliament and the Council on the other side ... we must reach an agreement before the beginning of November.

"I think it is possible."