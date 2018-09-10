World

Brexit deal 'possible' in 6-8 weeks, says EU's Barnier

10 September 2018 - 17:06 By Reuters
Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, UK, on Monday.
Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, UK, on Monday.
Image: Hannah McKay/Reuters

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a forum in Slovenia on Monday that a divorce deal with Britain could be agreed in six to eight weeks if negotiators are realistic in their demands.

"I think that if we are realistic, we are able to reach an agreement on the first stage of the negotiation, which is the Brexit treaty, within six or eight weeks," Barnier told the Bled Strategic Forum.

"Taking into account the time necessary for the ratification process, the House of Commons on one side, the European Parliament and the Council on the other side ... we must reach an agreement before the beginning of November.

"I think it is possible."

I think it is possible
EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Although Barnier was cautious and stressed that differences on the Irish border issue remain a serious sticking point, the pound sterling jumped to a five-week high of $1.3052 on the report, up around 1 percent on the day, and rose around 0.3 percent against the euro.

Barnier has regularly said that he wants a deal by November to ensure parliamentary ratification by March, when Britain must leave, with or without a deal. He has routinely said that this timetable is a realistic one if negotiators find compromises.

He stressed that both he and the EU were "determined" to reach a deal, but said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic.

He declined to be drawn into arguments within the British government over Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals for a close arrangement on customs and regulations for goods trade, describing them with a smile as an "intense, stimulating debate". 

Pressure mounts on UK PM May as critics tear into her Brexit plan

British prime minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy means disaster for Britain, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed, as critics at home ...
News
7 days ago

European Union open to brief extension of Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator opened the door to a brief extension of talks to nail down a deal with London on Sunday, saying that they must be ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Comoros issues arrest warrant for outspoken ex-VP Africa
  2. Search for missing Dutch WikiLeaks associate intensifies in Norway Sci-Tech
  3. Prasa on brink of financial collapse‚ annual report shows South Africa
  4. New government seeks return to Zim dollar Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X