WATCH | Man smashes into concrete after attempt to leap from roof into pool fails

04 October 2018 - 12:02 By Staff reporter

A video has been posted to social media showing the heart-stopping moment a man smashes his face into concrete while trying to jump off a roof into a swimming pool.

The man in the clip appears to lose his footing and instead of leaping into the pool, plummets to the ground.

He smacks his head twice as he hits the ground.

It's not clear how seriously he was injured.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

