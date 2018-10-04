World

WATCH | This video of a deer, a play castle and Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight' is everything

04 October 2018 - 09:34 By Staff reporter
Deer in an autumn field.
Image: 123RF/byrdyak

Everybody seems to love this 18-second video of a deer walking to the beat of the Phil Collins hit, In the Air Tonight'.

It's been viewed 2.5 million times in just two days since it was posted on Twitter.

Try and watch it just once.

