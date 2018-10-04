WATCH | This video of a deer, a play castle and Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight' is everything
04 October 2018 - 09:34
Everybody seems to love this 18-second video of a deer walking to the beat of the Phil Collins hit, In the Air Tonight'.
It's been viewed 2.5 million times in just two days since it was posted on Twitter.
Try and watch it just once.
IN THE DEER TONIGHT. Nailed the drum solo. 😂😂😂 (📸 Josh Ballico) #philcollins #intheairtonight #awesome pic.twitter.com/ntI8dWaBIP— Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 2, 2018