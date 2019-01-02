World

Migratory starlings put on spectacular performance over Israeli desert

02 January 2019 - 14:29 By Reuters

Starlings wintering in Israel have been putting on a spectacular aerial dance display over the Negev desert every morning for the past two weeks.

The birds, which have come from Russia and eastern Europe, form dark, shifting shapes known as murmurations as they swirl through the skies of southern Israel.

By grouping together, Tel Aviv University ornithologist Yossi Leshem told Reuters, the starlings find safety in numbers and their swirling movements confuse predators. 

MORE

WATCH | From talons to jaws: Baby bird survives hawk attack only to get snatched by a crocodile

Was this baby bird destined to die?
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Powerful photo set in Mojave Desert named winner of NatGeo's annual photo contest

A striking aerial shot of a single plane facing off against thousands of recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idle in the Mojave Desert ...
Lifestyle
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank resigns South Africa
  2. DA seeks to stop Jacob Zuma from using more state funds for legal battles South Africa
  3. 'I was shaking' - Woman describes her fear over encounter with Cape cobra South Africa
  4. Government's portfolio of vacant property in SA is worth R7.4bn South Africa
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X