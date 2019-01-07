Chinese man executed for kindergarten knife attack

A court in southern China has put a man to death after he injured 12 children in a knife attack at a kindergarten, the state broadcaster said on Monday.

Violent crime is rare in China but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

China Central Television said that in January 2017, Qin Pengan stabbed the children with a vegetable knife in order to extract revenge for his life not going as he wanted and a dispute with a neighbour.