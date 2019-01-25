Human cost of taxi lawlessness: families left to grieve lost lives

Sellina Mokotedi, 25, has become an instant mother to her twin sister Rachel's child. Petunia Moila recoils as she recalls her helplessness and horror when she witnessed the road accident that killed her 44-year-old sister, Winnie Mlati.

The two women lost their lives to a taxi driver's recklessness just over a month ago. Their deaths highlight the real cost of taxi lawlessness on Johannesburg's roads.

Video footage of the accident shows the minibus taxi driver speeding on the wrong side of the road to cut through traffic, ploughing into the two office workers walking on Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall Park, Johannesburg.

One person is seen being violently knocked to the side of the road, while the other is not visible in the frame. It was later discovered that it was Rachel, who was trapped under the taxi.

The video is not published on this platform due to its graphic content.

"It's painful. I think about it every day ... but I am trying my best to be a good mother to her child," Sellina told TimesLIVE as she spoke in the aftermath of her sister's death.

Petunia Moila had to experience the horror of witnessing her sister Winnie's awful death. She said her sister's body "flew through her legs".

"It seemed like a bad, weird dream. It was like I was still going to wake up and come back to reality. I couldn't even cry," a still shocked Petunia recalls.

The accident happened on December 13, moments after they had left their workplace.

The four women - Rachel, Winnie, Sellina and Petunia - worked together at a logistics company in Craighall Park.