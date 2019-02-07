World

Norwegian Air plane evacuated in Stockholm after bomb threat

07 February 2019 - 17:53 By Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Terje Solsvik in Oslo
A Norwegian Air Shuttle plane is seen on the tarmac of the Arlanda airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden, on February 7 2019.
A Norwegian Air Shuttle plane is seen on the tarmac of the Arlanda airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden, on February 7 2019.
Image: TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

All 169 passengers and the crew of a Norwegian Air Shuttle plane that returned to Arlanda airport outside Stockholm after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday have been evacuated, Swedish police said.

"The national bomb squad will shortly begin a search of the plane," the police said in a statement.

Passengers had to wait about two hours after the plane landed at 11:14 a.m. (10:14 GMT) before being allowed off in small groups, according to daily Expressen.

Passengers are being interviewed by police in a hangar at the airport, the paper said.

Swedish television said the plane had been carrying some members of the Swedish swimming team travelling to France for a competition and a training camp.

Police said earlier that the threat had been made against a specific plane. Norwegian confirmed the threat was against flight DY4321 from Arlanda to Nice in France. 

- Reuters

MORE:

Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport

One of Australia's busiest international airports was locked down after a man brandished a knife and made a bomb threat at a food court, prompting ...
News
4 days ago

US authorities probe California plane crash that killed 5

US authorities on Monday sought to determine what caused a small plane to plummet shortly after take off, break apart and destroy a house in Yorba ...
News
1 day ago

Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane: UK investigators

British investigators on Wednesday said they had recovered a body from the wreckage of the plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Stocks run dry of testosterone therapy used by transgender people South Africa
  2. Two security guards suspended after fatal Durban university shooting South Africa
  3. Death toll at Gupta coal mine rises to six, more missing feared dead South Africa
  4. A dozen Hoërskool Driehoek pupils still in hospital South Africa
  5. Could you be one day away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X