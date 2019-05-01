Spanish unions use May Day march to pressure Socialists on reforms

Changes in labour legislation that stripped workers' rights, cuts in public spending and rises in taxes - measures adopted during the crisis - have fuelled a jump in Spanish inequality and growth in insecure jobs, Sordo added, calling on the new government to act.

The conservative People's Party (PP) passed a labour market reform at the height of the five-year economic slump from 2008 to 2013 aimed at making the system more flexible during downturns. Unions claim this increased the number of insecure and temporary jobs in a system already plagued by badly-paid seasonal work in the tourist and agriculture sectors.

Spain's unemployment rate neared 27 percent in 2013 and, while it has almost halved since on the back of an economic rebound, it remains the second highest in Europe after Greece.

Sanchez came to power in June last year after ousting the seven-year-old PP government through a confidence vote following a slew of corruption charges involving high ranking officials within the party.

However, with just 84 parliamentary seats, Sanchez was unable to find support for proposed reforms or his expansive 2019 budget, the failure of which triggered the call for a national election.

Sanchez will begin talks with political opponents, including the PP, market-friendly Ciuadanos and far-left Podemos, which was formed amid protests against austerity plans put in place during the crisis, next week, his office said on Wednesday.