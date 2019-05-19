World

Trump may pardon military men accused or convicted of war crimes

19 May 2019 - 15:59 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, US, on May 17 2019.
US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, US, on May 17 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump has asked for files to be prepared on pardoning several US military members accused of or convicted of war crimes, including one slated to stand trial on charges of shooting unarmed civilians while in Iraq, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Trump requested the immediate preparation of paperwork needed, indicating he is considering pardons for the men around Memorial Day on May 27, the report said, citing two unnamed US officials. Assembling pardon files normally takes months, but the justice department has pressed for the work to be completed before that holiday weekend, one of the officials said.

One request is for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of the Navy SEALs, scheduled to stand trial in coming weeks on charges of shooting unarmed civilians and killing an enemy captive with a knife while deployed in Iraq.

California court hears arguments on Trump emergency declaration

A US federal court on Friday heard the first of many challenges to President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency to pay for construction of a ...
News
1 day ago

Also believed to be included is the case of Major Mathew Golsteyn, an Army Green Beret accused of killing an unarmed Afghan in 2010, the Times said.

Reuters could not immediately identify a way to contact Gallagher and Golsteyn.

The newspaper reported that the cases of other men are believed to be included in the paperwork, without naming them.

The White House and the department of justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the report.

Legal experts cited in the report said that pardoning several accused and convicted war criminals, including some who have not yet gone to trial, has not been done in recent history, and some worried such pardons could erode the legitimacy of military law. 

MORE

Trump seethes in foul-mouthed tirade against Mueller report

A seething President Donald Trump launched a tirade Friday against the "bullshit" Mueller report, dismissing testimony detailing how he tried to ...
News
4 weeks ago

What's behind rising US-Iran tensions in the Gulf?

President Donald Trump's order of a US military buildup in the Gulf to counter alleged threats by Iran has many worried about a looming war and ...
News
3 days ago

War hero or murderer? Trump weighs in on military case

A decorated officer in an elite US Army unit killed an unarmed Taliban suspect in Afghanistan. Of that, there appears to be no doubt.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  4. KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma does happy dad song and dance at daughter's graduation South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X