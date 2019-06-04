'Trump baby' balloon to fly outside British parliament as big protests expected

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby in a diaper will fly outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be one of the city's largest protests against a foreign leader.

The six-meter (20 foot) high blimp will fly above Parliament Square for two hours from 0900 GMT when Trump is due to hold talks with the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May nearby in Downing Street.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived on Monday for a three-day state visit - a pomp-laden affair that involved a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

"We're sending a very clear message of solidarity to those affected by his despicable politics – and saying loud and clear that the US president doesn't deserve the red carpet treatment," said Ajuub Faraji, one of the organisers of the blimp.

In central London, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will join tens of thousands of protesters in a "Carnival of Resistance" to voice their opposition to the president.

Jeremy Corbyn, who will speak at the rally after snubbing Monday night's banquet at Buckingham Palace, said it was an "opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country".

Among those taking part will be environmental activists, anti-racism campaigners and women's rights protesters.